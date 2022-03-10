SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gas prices hit new record highs in the U.S. and in Louisiana Thursday.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is now $4.31. The average for Louisiana is $4.13.

Louisiana’s gas prices are averaging higher than Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The state averages 23 cents higher than Arkansas, 28 cents higher than Oklahoma, and 13 cents higher than Texas.

While AAA data show the average price of gas per gallon in Shreveport-Bossier was $4.11 as of Thursday, Gas Buddy data show it’s going for nearly 60 cents more at some gas stations in the area:

Circle K, Airline Drive: $4.69

Cheveron, Isle of Capri: $4.49

Exxon, Pines Road: $4.39

Exxon, Benton Road: $4.35

Exxon, Stockwell: $4.35

Shell, Pierremont: $4.31

As of early Thursday afternoon, the lowest prices in Shreveport-Bossier included $3.89 at the Mobile station on Industrial Drive in Bossier City and $3.97 at the Walmart on Northport Blvd. in West Shreveport.

AAA is giving tips on how to limit the number of times people have to fill up and bad driving is at the top of the list. Adapting new and safe habits will not only make car travel safer, it can also contribute to significant savings at the gas pump.

Here are some tips that could help people save money: