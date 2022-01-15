Highland neighborhood home damaged in Saturday fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fire broke out near the center of Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood on Saturday night.

Just after 8:30 the Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to the 600 block of Wichita St. Ninteen SFD units responded to the scene and the Shreveport Police Department assisted with controlling the area.

Firefighters poured water in through the roof of the home to put out the flames. The house suffered significant damage to the attic and roof, but SFD has yet to confirm to what extent the inside of the home was damaged.

It is not yet known if there was anyone in the home when the fire started. The incident is still under investigation.