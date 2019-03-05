Highland Park Elementary fourth graders win Weathernator Trophy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 2019 Weathernator Forecasting Contest Top 5

The Weathernator Forecasting Contest ended this past weekend with a team of fourth graders from Highland Park claiming the Weathernator Trophy. Ms. Krafft's class at Highland Park edged out teams from North Desoto Upper Elementary and Fairfield Elementary Magnet who all finished in the top 5.

For three weeks in February, forty teams from nearly a dozen Arklatex schools created forecasts for Shreveport, Texarkana, and Concord, NH. Those forecasts answered four questions. What will be the next day's high temperature? What will be the next day's low temperature? Will it rain? and Will it snow?

Teams receive points for every degree they miss the high and low temperatures and five points for missing the rain and snow questions. Those points are added up with an average determined for each day's forecast. Here is the list of the contest's top 20 teams:

School Name Pts/Day Highland Park 4th Krafft 8.15 N. Desoto-Allen 8.38 Fairfield Elem-Kliebert 8.67 Fairfield Elem-Meerpohl 8.73 Highland Park 4th Ford 8.77 Goldonna Elem/Jr High 8.86 N. Desoto-Pierce 9.00 Fairfield Elem-Williams 9.07 ACE Hooks Jr. High 9.11 New Boston Middle 2 9.20 Westlawn Mjones M 9.33 St. James 5th 9.33 New Boston Middle 1 9.60 St. James 6th C 9.60 Highland Park 5th Montiel 9.64 N. Desoto-Burford 9.71 N. Desoto-Beeman 9.75 St. James 4th 9.80 N. Desoto-Darden 10.00 New Boston Middle 4 10.20

This is the seventh year for the Weathernator Forecasting Contest. The contest is open to classes in the fourth through eighth grades. No team older than 5th grade has ever won the contest. This year fourth-grade teams made up the top 7 in the standings. Todd Warren will soon visit Highland Park to award Ms. Krafft and her students their trophy.