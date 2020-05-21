Highland Place reports highest number of cases in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health releases the data showing nursing homes deaths in the state.

Highland Place Nursing and Rehab Center reports the largest number of resident deaths and cases in Caddo Parish. LDH lists Highland Place as having 124 cases inside the facility with 17 deaths. 34 cases are reported to be staff members. The total number of residents is listed as “pending.”

Earlier this month, City Councilman Grayson Boucher spoke out about alleged complaints about a lack of PPE inside the facility. He said he’s been told the nursing home has since received additional PPE.

We reached out to Highland Place for comment but have not heard back.

The Louisiana Nursing Home Association said they’ve encouraged facilities to be transparent with residents and their families regarding case numbers. As testing capabilities increase, the number of cases, many being asymptomatic are expected to rise.

In total, 473 cases are reported in 20 facilities in Caddo Parish. 188 cases among staff and 94 resident deaths.

The next highest number of nursing home cases is at Garden Park Nursing and Rehab Center.

To view the full list click here.