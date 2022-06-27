SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Highland neighborhood bar that lost its liquor license back in April will stay closed for another six months after the Shreveport City Council heard from neighbors with complaints about noise and safety concerns in a special meeting Monday.

“You hear women hollering, cars racing up and down. That’s great if you like that, but I’m at the age where I need to get my rest,” Vine Street resident Willie Myers told the council. Known as Fat Tuesday’s, the bar on Marshall Street is behind her home. She says she has lived in Highland for 20 years and is tired of the loud noise.

“The noise is so loud, it just bangs the walls. They are racing cars up and down the streets,” said another Vine Street resident.

Highland Neighborhood Association president Madison Poche said the other bars in the area do not cause this level of issues, and people were starting to hear gunshots outside this one.

“Even though there are many bars in this area, even those there are many issues in this area, this is the one I’ve gotten calls about. Kids that don’t like hearing gunshots in this area,” Poche told the council.

A police sergeant told the council that the bar had multiple violations, including no ABO cards, no cameras on-site, and no signs prohibiting underage drinking. That’s why Police Chief Wayne Smith and Mayor Adrian Perkins signed off on a six-month liquor license suspension.

During Monday’s meeting, the bar owner and his attorney told the council they were willing to work with the city to address the issues.

“He is agreeable to sitting down with the chief of police and anybody else that wishes to be present during that meeting to address any concerns that the city may have to try and rectify,” said Fat Tuesday’s attorney, Wade Visconti.

Dist. C Councilman John Nickelson made a motion to keep the suspension until September.

“That doesn’t mean that they’ll be allowed to reopen in September. But it does mean to a certainty, you won’t have to deal with the problems that you’ve described until that time,” Nickelson said.

The motion was seconded by Dist. D councilman Grayson Boucher.

After six months, Chief Smith can make a new recommendation to the council.

“I’m not into shutting down businesses that are legally zoned to be businesses, but I want them to operate legally,” Boucher said.

Dist. B councilwoman LeVette Fuller said too many of her constituents want it to stay closed for good and she did not want to delay, but ultimately voted in favor of the continued suspension until September.

“So we’re basically delaying the game so there’s no public record of a suspension. It’s just allowing the game be delayed,” Fuller said.

The council voted unanimously to keep the liquor license revoked until September 12. At that point, the suspension will be revisited to see if the owner is in compliance.