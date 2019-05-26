Hillary Clinton honored for her work in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) - It's been more than 40 years since Hillary Clinton became the First Lady of Arkansas.

But some modern practices in education and health care stem from the work she did in Little Rock.

Not an empty seat could be found in the Great Hall at the Clinton Library Friday night as the Building Bridges series welcomed and honored Secretary Hillary Clinton.

"It just gave me so much more hope for the future," said Gloria Cabe, Senior Advisor on Education to Governor Bill Clinton.

About 400 people listened to panelists highlighting Secretary Clinton's work from 40 years ago that still impacts them today.

"All that effort was about getting things done," Cabe said.

Anyone who's been educated in the state received medical care from Children's Hospital or even received a financial loan has felt Secretary Clinton's work whether directly or indirectly.

"She chose throughout her life on all these issues, whether it was children, whether it was education, access to capital, she chose to serve and to think about others," said Darrin Williams, CEO, Southern Bancorp, Inc.



"I think what Secretary Clinton shows young people today is find that passion, find that thing that you believe can make this world a better place," said Marcy Doderer, President and CEO, Arkansas Children's Hospital.

"There's still much to be done but I do think it's exciting to have a little bit of a retrospective about what we were able to do and to encourage Srkansans today to keep thinking about how to take it even further," said Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton.

A message of movement audience members heard loud and clear.

"There has to be work that we can do that is positive and good and will have a lasting impact," said one woman.

Secretary Clinton gave the commencement speech at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and Arts in Hot Springs on Saturday.

