Historic gas station in Jefferson to get new life in new location

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A historic gas station in Jefferson will soon be moving to a new location and serving a new purpose.

On Monday, April 5 the Humble Oil Company service station, which is located in the heart of downtown Jefferson, will be moved across the FM 134 bridge on Big Cypress Bayou to the south entrance of the downtown area.

Humble Oil gas station in Jefferson moving to a new location

The building, which was designed by famous Houston architect John Staub, has been around since the early ‘1920s.

For years the unique structure caught the attention of many who traveled along US Hwy 59. Orange and blue tiles were used in the logo and columns of the building. It also had a copper roof and pressed metal ceilings.

The Humble Oil gas station will be restored and serve the community in a variety of ways. It will also be a constant reminder to everyone of how important the petroleum industry was in improving transportation in the City of Jefferson.