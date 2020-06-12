Historic old Allendale fire station destroyed in blaze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire investigators are treating the blaze that destroyed an old fire station in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood Friday afternoon as suspicious.

Interim Dist. A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor shared this photo Thursday of the old Allendale Fire Station #4 on her personal Facebook page, sparking a conversation about how the historic building could be restored. (Source: Tabatha Taylor/Facebook)

Flames broke out at the old Fire Station #4 on Garden Street just before 4:30 p.m.

More than a dozen Shreveport Fire Department units were called to the battle the flames, but the abandoned building was heavily damaged. Firefighters also had to work to keep the flames from reaching an abandoned home next door.

Fire investigators will be sifting through the remains of the building in search of clues as to what may have sparked the fire.

SFD EMS Officer and Paramedic Clarence Reese says the fire is being treated as suspicious because the historic building, built in 1912, is vacant. It was shut down as a fire station in August of 1970 and housed a body shop at one point, but has remained vacant for years.

The Allendale neighborhood itself was ravaged by fire in 1925 when more than 200 homes across five blocks were destroyed as firefighters from Station #4 struggled to get water because of broken water mains. It remains to this day the city’s largest and most damaging fire.

“I am so saddened by this. I just posted this on my Facebook page and was inquiring about state and federal tax credits regarding this structure. I emailed our Historic Committee this morning and I want a full investigation on this fire,” Taylor told KTAL after learning of the blaze Friday.

Flames broke out at the old Fire Station #4 in Allendale just before 4:30 p.m. Friday and destroyed the abandoned historic building. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The old Allendale Fire Station #4 was shut down in August 1970 and was abandoned when it was destroyed in a fire on Friday. (Source: Google Maps)

A broken water main left Fire Station no. 4 helpless to prevent the spread of Shreveport’s worst fire. The flames burned five blocks in the Allendale section and destroyed two hundred houses. A thousand people were left homeless, though there was no loss of life. The Fire Department contained the fire’s spread toward the downtown by soaking buildings in the path. The department got water by sending twenty-five empty railroad tank cars to Moore’s Station ten miles away. (Source: Shreveport A Photographic Remembrance 1873-1949 by Bailey Thompson and Patricia L. Meador/Photo Jack Barham Collection, LSUS Archives)

