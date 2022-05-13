SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two homes are destroyed in Shreveport‘s Allendale neighborhood after a fire broke out in a historic house early Friday morning.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, the initial call came in around 4:15 a.m. with more calls coming in shortly after. Once on scene, firefighters noticed the Historic C.C. Antoine House in the 1900 Block of Perrin engulfed in flames as well as the house next door.

Firefighters were extra cautious when putting out the fire at first as power lines were on the ground and power poles were on fire. The fire department says with assistance from SWEPCO, the power lines were de-energized and defensive fire attack operations extinguished the fires.

Both houses are a total loss.

Eight fire units and 25 firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 4:45 a.m. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

Caesar Carpentier Antoine was a former State Senator for Caddo Parish in the late 1800s was one of three African-American Republicans to serve as Lieutenant Governor for the state of Louisiana. C.C. Antoine Park on Sycamore St. in Shreveport is named after him.

The home on Perrin St. was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on August 20, 1999.

In 2020, Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor (Dist. A) raised concerns about the condition of the property when she drove by and saw that it had been turned into an illegal dumpsite and had been working to get it cleaned up.