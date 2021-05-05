Hit-and-run leads to fiery crash on Cross Lake Bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are on the scene of a hit-and-run incident that led to a fiery crash on Interstate 220 Wednesday night.

According to Caddo911 Dispatch, Shreveport police received a call around 10:00 p.m. about a major hit-and-run on I-220 near South Lakeshore Drive.

No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.