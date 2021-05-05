Hit-and-run leads to fiery crash on Cross Lake Bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are on the scene of a hit-and-run incident that led to a fiery crash on Interstate 220 Wednesday night.
According to Caddo911 Dispatch, Shreveport police received a call around 10:00 p.m. about a major hit-and-run on I-220 near South Lakeshore Drive.
No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.