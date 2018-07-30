Hit-and-run victim identified by coroner

A man who died following a hit-and-run incident last week on the Terry Bradshaw Passway has been identified.
 
Ronald P. Bradford, 52, of Shreveport, was killed Tuesday, July 24 at the intersection of State Highway 3132 and West 70th St.  

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office, along with assistance from the FBI, identified Bradford through his fingerprints.
 
Bradford’s death, which occurred shortly after he was discovered and transported to University Health, remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

