Holiday brings big business to roadside restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Holidays mean big business for one roadside restaurant chain.

People packed Waffle House in Shreveport for Christmas. Customers celebrated “season’s eatings” with waffles and other tasty treats.

Employees said eating out is a chance for folks to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family.

“A lot of people don’t want to be at work on Christmas,” said Natoya Evans. “But, we don’t mind.”

“At the end of the day, I still can go homea nd spend time with my family,” said Rosie Ransom. “And I still made money today.”

Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.