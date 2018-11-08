Hollibush wins Ward Three seat in Texarkana, AR

There was some confusion this week about whether there would be a run-off election for a seat on the board of directors for Texarkana, Arkansas.

Ward three residents have chosen a new representative on that board, Steven Hollibush. “I was just looking at city stats and talking to people and decided the best way I could serve this community would be to run for public office,” he said.

35 year-old Steven Hollibush moved here a year ago from Georgia. He spent some time in the U.S. Army and is currently working as an executive assistant. He garnered the most votes of three candidates in Tuesday’s election. But it wasn’t immediately clear he was the outright winner.

Second runner up in the race, LaTonya Blair, said, “I was stunned.” Blair, along with many others, thought there would be a runoff election next month. Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Kenny Haskin said officials reached out to candidates Wednesday morning to let them know, the law is clear. “In a city manager form of government, it is basically plus one, meaning winner take all,” he said.

Blair said she may run again in four years for the Ward three seat. Meanwhile, Hollibush is set to take office in January. “Everybody wants to see the roads fixed and from what I’m seeing there’s just a lack of funding for that stuff,” Hollibush said. He said he’ll seek ways to increase revenue without raising taxes.