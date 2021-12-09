Hollywood neighborhood apartment residents look to relocate amidst “deplorable” living conditions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents of Woodlawn Terrace apartments in Shreveport are pleading for help after months of living in what they call deplorable living conditions. In early April, we covered a similar story at the complex.

Wednesday afternoon, some residents had their power turned off without warning, which was the final straw for many.

“The cards we’re filling out is for HUD, housing, to help us for relocation and that’s what our next step is, relocation right now,” said Jermaine Anderson, resident of Woodlawn Terrace. “We’ve seen rats, mice, roaches, just deplorable living conditions.”

“I really would like to see everybody over here to get in a better place and be happy, because not only do we have kids, we have the elderly. That is un-defendable,” said resident Tazundra Robinson. “We shouldn’t be living like this.”

Elderly residents include Rita Gomez, who has lived at Woodlawn Terrace for more than two decades, but that’s about to change.

“I know what I’d like to see happen, for me to get out of here first,” said Gomez. “I’ve just been suffering, I’m lucky I’m alive.”

Gomez says her plumbing has been broken for two months. She either has to use the bathroom in a bucket or go to her neighbor’s apartment.

“This is what I use, this bucket,” Gomez said, pointing to a bucket by her bathroom door. “And another brown one I got in the kitchen, to shower.”

Residents say their only option at this point is to leave their homes behind. Apartment management has been described as “unresponsive” to their dire complaints.

“They don’t want to talk to us,” Robinson said. “When we reach out to anybody that can help, they threaten to put us out, put notices on our door.”

“A lot of us don’t feel safe on their property because of the tactics they’ve been using the intimidation, the harassment,” Anderson said.

NBC 6 has reached out to the Woodlawn Terrace management for comment but has not yet received a response.