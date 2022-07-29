SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Families in Shreveport-Bossier got some help sending their kids back to school thanks to a local car dealership.

Holmes Honda in Shreveport and Bossier City held their annual back-to-school sendoff today. Parents and kids lined up to receive free school supplies as 150 backups were handed out throughout the afternoon.

The general manager said his team looks forward to the event and love to help, especially this year with higher prices.

“Our mission is to help people in the local community. We’re a family-owned business, and we always look for opportunities to help local families and the community with events like this. We’re fortunate we are in a position we can help young, in-need students by making it easy for them to start the new school year with new supplies,” said Mark Johnson, General Manager of Holmes Honda.

Johnson said his dealership goes beyond just sales and promotes community service at his business.