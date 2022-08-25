BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An exotic bird that escaped from a shop in Benton is back home safe after it was rescued from a tree outside of the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Tuesday.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the colorful young macaw, Teko, went missing during the rainstorm from Missy Carter’s shop in Benton on Saturday. Carter put out an urgent plea on Facebook about Teko being missing, and her sister, Jessica McGee said she saw him nestled in some trees in Haughton on Monday.

Missy Carter’s colorful Macaw went missing during a rain storm on Sunday August 20 and was rescued on Tuesday August 23, 2022. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Teko was spotted by someone at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Tuesday. Carter went to the courthouse with Lilo, another one of her exotic birds to help lure Teko from the trees. Even with the help of Lilo, her beloved bird stayed perched in the tree and would not come down. Instead of coming down, Teko would take flight and fly towards Carter but then land in a nearby tree.

“He doesn’t know how to come down from the tree right now,” Carter told BPSO.

After an hour of Carter trying to get Teko from the trees, some assistance from the courthouse maintenance crew brought her a ladder and she was able to reach him. Carter said she is happy that her bird is safe and that she can finally take him home.