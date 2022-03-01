SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire that broke out in the Allendale neighborhood late Tuesday night.

At 9:30 p.m. an emergency call came in that a single-family home on the 1700 block of Weisnstock St. had caught fire. When they arrived firefighters found smoke billowing from the home.

Workers on the scene say that everyone made it out safely. There is no word yet on the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a breaking story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.