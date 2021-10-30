Home destroyed by fire in southwest Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in southwest Shreveport was engulfed in fire Saturday night in the Mooretown neighborhood of Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, they received an emergency call just after 8:00 p.m. to the 3900 block of Miles St. They say when the first unit arrived three minutes later the one-story home was already engulfed on three sides.

It took 30 firefighters to put out the blaze, 10 fire companies in total. There were no injuries reported to the firefighters.

There were no occupants inside of the home at the time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The SFD asks if you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.