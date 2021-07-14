Homer OMV branch switches to appointment-only

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Homer Office of Motor Vehicles branch is the latest in northwest Louisiana to switch to appointment-only after getting an “overwhelming amount of positive feedback” once they started doing it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, July 19, the Homer OMV location will be open by appointment only. Officials say this allows for quicker service and eliminates long wait times and serves customers while adhering to social distancing protocols. The appointment system will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:

Phone – Call 225-925-6146 and choose option 3 Mail – OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896 Public Tag Agent (PTA) – PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions

The Homer field office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers are encouraged to continue utilizing the official OMV website, www.expresslane.org, for 24/7 online services and a complete list of open offices.

Customers can also visit https://offices.omv.la.gov/. There, people can view OMV offices by parish or city. The offices that are open by appointment only will have a message at the top.

OMV locations in NWLA that are by-appointment-only:

Shreveport – 9310 Normandie Drive

Vivian – 102-A East Georgia

Minden – 301 Morris Drive

Homer – 829 W Main Street