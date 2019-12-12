Homer Water System issues boil advisory in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Homer Water System has issued a boil advisory effective immediately after experiencing problems with their water supply system.

According to the Homer Water System, the water that is produced by their company may contain questionable microbiological quality.

It is recommended that all customers boil their water before consuming it, which includes fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparations. The boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Homer Water System.

HWS says customers should follow the instructions below to disinfect their water:

Boil water for one minute in a clean container.

The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

