Homicide victim found in burning car identified one arrested in connection with crime

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the body found in a burning car in Cedar Grove in late January.

Lorenzo White, 26, of Shreveport, believed to have been the victim since his body was found curled up in a fetal position in the trunk of his burned 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis in an alley at West 61st Street near Southern Avenue on Jan. 31, 2018.

White’s body was found after firefighters extinguished the blaze and discovered the badly burned remains in the trunk, though investigators were able to discern White had been stabbed prior to his car being set on fire. The state of White’s body, however, necessitated DNA comparison by the Northwest Louisiana Crime Laboratory.

Shreveport Police detectives immediately began to investigate the death as a homicide that included cell phone records placing White inside a Bossier City residence just before his death.

After obtaining search warrants for that residence, SPD CSI detectives made a thorough search of the house and found evidence linking 36-year-old Angela Smith of Haughton to the crime. She is charged with cleaning up the Bossier City crime scene following White’s stabbing.

A warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest, and she was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on an obstruction of justice charge on March 20, 2018. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation remains open.