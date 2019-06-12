Honoring Dad: Become a steak expert with Texas Roadhouse

(SHREVEPORT, La.) – Become a steak connoisseur ahead of Father’s Day with these tips from Bossier Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner Jason McKinney.

Although Texas Roadhouse is a chain, Bossier’s location is locally owned. Visit the restaurant for a Father’s Day “Dinner for Two” special for $39.95, which comes with your choice of an appetizer and two entrees.

The Bossier location is also doing a Dad’s Day Giveaway with a rust-free grill and smoker as the prize. For more information, visit Texas Roadhouse located at 1005A Gould Dr in Bossier City.

Get more information by visiting: www.texasroadhouse.com



