HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope Public Schools has partnered with Little Rock-based Entegrity Partners to bring a new solar array to its campuses.

The solar array project has been in the works for two years. It’s located on about 10 acres across from the Clinton Primary School in Hope. This new technology will give the district an annual cost-savings of up to 80% of energy on all campuses.

Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley says the project will not only be cost-saving but also allow the district to implement solar technology in the classroom, which will then prepare students for employment after graduation.

“I think we will be a leader in innovation throughout the state. We will see what’s possible, our students will see that it’s a pathway for careers and we will build that out in Hope, Hempstead County. We want to make this a pathway for our students, not just a cost-saving for the district,” Crossley said.

Crossley says the solar technology project will be fully operational on all campuses by April 1.