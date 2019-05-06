Hope students selling old school equipment Video

HOPE, Ark. - (KTAL/KMSS) You have a chance to own a piece of history! Students are selling items from President Bill Clinton's elementary school.

There are treasures to be found on the Hope School District's Edith Brown Campus. "People come in and they look, and they barter, just like you're going to a flea market," said EAST facilitator Jackie Brady. EAST stands for Education Accelerated by Service and Technology at the Hope Academy of Public Service.

The former elementary school is currently being used as a storage facility. It's filled with old books, trophies and computers. "The coolest thing I've found is probably an Apple IIe," said student Juan Leon.

Now, contents in the building are for sale. Several ninth graders started the project to clean out the building last September. "They thought there was waste, things that could've been used, things that could've been repurposed," said Brady.

The students have already raised almost $1,000. Much of that money is from the sale of an old scorebooard. "It was absolutely filthy because the roof leaked, so we spent about two weeks just cleaning the scoreboard up," said student Mika Brown.

They've also spent a lot of time disassembling desks. Students plan to sell the metal. "The prices aren't favorable right now, so we're trying to get a better price on the desks," said Leon.

School officials say proceeds from sales will go right back into the school district. However, raising money is not the only goal. "I want to reduce as much waste going into a landfill as possible," said student Hunter Mathis. "Their plan was to repurpose, reuse and recycle, and when they said those three words they truly meant it," said Brady.

The Edith Brown Campus in Hope will be open to the public on May 13 and May 20 from 2:45 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

For more information you can email Jacqueline Brady at jacqueline.brady@hpsdistrict.org.

