Horse blood & urine stolen from Harrah’s Louisiana Downs

Bossier Police are trying to find out who stole horse blood and urine Harrah’s Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack.

Police say the robbery happened on January 12. 

Officers say the suspects stole over three dozen race horse blood and urine test samples. 

Police say the the loss of information provided by the samples could cause the loss of tens of thousands of dollars to the business. Bossier City Police detectives are working with the Louisiana Racing Commission on this active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone who would like to provide information anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

