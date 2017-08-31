Horseshoe Bossier City will be accepting Harvey donations

On Thursday, August 31st, Horseshoe Bossier City will begin accepting donations to be

transported to the Houston area for victims affected by Hurricane Harvey. The drop-off location in the

Horseshoe RV Parking Lot will run on Thursday, August 31st (9am-6pm) and Friday, September 1st (8am-6pm).

Please help us get the word out about this drop-off location. Below is the list of needed items.

Below is a list of needed items-

NO CLOTHES AT THIS TIME!!!

Canned Goods (easy items -ravioli, tuna, soups)

Packaged Food and Snacks

Manual Can Openers

Baby Formula

Baby Food

Pet Kennels

Pet Food

Sleeping Bags

Yoga Mats

Pillows

Water

First Aid (Band-aids, Neosporin)

Toiletries

Feminine Items

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Gatorade

Soft Drinks

Children and Adult diapers, Wipes

Blow-up Mattress (with manual pumps)

Medical Supplies

Shower Bladders

