Horseshoe Bossier City will be accepting Harvey donations

On Thursday, August 31st, Horseshoe Bossier City will begin accepting donations to be
transported to the Houston area for victims affected by Hurricane Harvey. The drop-off location in the
Horseshoe RV Parking Lot will run on Thursday, August 31st (9am-6pm) and Friday, September 1st (8am-6pm).
Please help us get the word out about this drop-off location.
Below is a list of needed items-
NO CLOTHES AT THIS TIME!!!
Canned Goods (easy items -ravioli, tuna, soups)
Packaged Food and Snacks
Manual Can Openers
Baby Formula
Baby Food
Pet Kennels
Pet Food
Sleeping Bags
Yoga Mats
Pillows
Water
First Aid (Band-aids, Neosporin)
Toiletries
Feminine Items
Toilet Paper
Paper Towels
Gatorade
Soft Drinks
Children and Adult diapers, Wipes
Blow-up Mattress (with manual pumps)
Medical Supplies
Shower Bladders