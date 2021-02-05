Hospitalizations and cases decreasing in NWLA, but COVID-19 variant likely spreading statewide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana is seeing progress in the fight against COVID-19, but Northwest Louisiana is not out of the woods just yet.

Louisiana Department of Health Region 7 Director Dr. Martha Whyte says the percent positivity of cases is still high among children and those 18 to 29. Unlike parts of South Louisiana, hospitalizations and cases are declining here, however. Dr. Whyte believes it is because of COVID fatigue.

“As a community, we have to decide that is more important than what I personally need. If we can do this for several weeks, we would be so much better off than we are now,” said Dr. Whyte.

The CDC has confirmed five cases of the U.K. variant in Louisiana, including two confirmed earlier this week. Another 20 additional suspect variant cases are pending confirmatory testing. Of these suspect cases, 13 are in the Greater New Orleans area and 7 are in Southwest Louisiana.

So far, there have been no cases reported in Northwest Louisiana. But State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said Thursday that the variant is likely already spreading in other areas of the state.

“There is a very good likelihood we’ll have an additional surge before we’re able to achieve immunity,” Kanter warned. He explained that labs in the Greater New Orleans and Southwest Louisiana regions have the technology to do the kinds of tests that would pick up indications of the variant that is not available everywhere in the state.

While every positive COVID case isn’t screened for the mutations, random samples are regularly sent to the CDC for sequencing.

“If you are positive, your swab may be sequenced to see if you have the U.K. variant or any other variant,” said Whyte.

As the demand grows for the COVID vaccine, Whyte says it will take everyone to help flatten the curve and avoid another spike.