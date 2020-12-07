Hospitalizations in NWLA appear poised to surpass peak levels reached over summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana has risen to levels not seen since peaking in July just short of 300.

There were 293 patients hospitalized in Region 7 as of Sunday, according to the most recent data available from the Louisiana Department of Health. That’s just six hospitalizations shy of the 299 that were hospitalized at peak in the region back on July 23. The latest total includes 29 new hospitalizations reported in NWLA since Saturday, and it comes days after local hospital officials confirmed they were already seeing a spike in patient admissions resulting from the spread of the coronavirus during Thanksgiving gatherings.

According to the latest LDH data, the region’s hospitals are at 75% capacity. ICU beds are at 85% capacity.

The peak over the summer came 11 days after Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded restrictions under the Phase 2 order in place at the time, including a statewide mask mandate. Those emergency orders have remained in place through extensions over the summer and into the fall, in spite of efforts to reverse them and undercut the governor’s power to issue them by some lawmakers and Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Restrictions were eased when the state entered Phase 3 in September, but Edwards announced a step back to a revised Phase 2 just before Thanksgiving, citing rising positivity and hospitalization rates amid what he called an “aggressive third surge of COVID-19 across all regions of Louisiana.”

Statewide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 had risen to 1,423 as of Sunday, with 161 patients on ventilators.

Hospitalizations are a key figure used in determining what restrictions on gatherings are needed. They remain below the peaks reached earlier this year — close to 2,000 during a spring outbreak and around 1,600 in late summer. But they have continued to steadily rise since early October. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted Wednesday that the numbers have doubled since the beginning of November, starting out with just over 600 and ending the month with more than 1,200.

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported 1,016 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 23 more deaths Monday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 252,136 and deaths to 6,607.

Of the new cases reported since Sunday, LDH says 994 are confirmed and 22 are probable.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for all of these cases fall between November 30 and December 7, 2020.

96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 account for 21% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 10,915 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,728,845. Of the tests reported today, 10,738 were PCR tests and 177 were antigen tests.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Of the 107 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Sunday, 53 were in Caddo Parish. There have also been seven more deaths reported in Caddo Parish, for a total of 16 new deaths since Friday and a total of 465 reported from the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

There were also 22 new cases reported in Bossier Parish, nine in Webster, six in Claiborne, five each in De Soto and Bienville, four in Red River, and three in Natchitoches. There were no new cases reported in Sabine.