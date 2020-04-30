Hospitals are asking for more plasma donations so LifeShare looks for possible donors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been two weeks since LifeShare Blood Center announced plasma donations are needed but supplies were at zero.

Since then LifeShare said more people from the community have reached out to see if they can donate their plasma to help gravely ill patients. So far 20 donors successfully gave up to 45 doses that go to patients in clinical trials for convalescent plasma therapy.

“Now they want to pay it forward. They got great care from our doctors and nurses here in the Arklatex and now they want to ensure other patients get that great care and even better treatment,” said Benjamin Prijatel, senior director of blood operations LifeShare Blood Center.

The donations went to area hospitals including LSU Health, Willis-Knighton, and Christus Hospitals in Shreveport and Texarkana. Now more hospitals are asking for plasma donations and right now LifeShare is not able to keep up with the demand.

“Unfortunately the hospitals are in need of these products faster than the donors are coming to donate them,” Prijatel said.

He said a lot of people have reached out about antibody testing to see if they can donate. However the guidelines remain the same and you still need a positive COVID-19 test to donate plasma.

“The most important thing is that it’s accurate.Because we want to make sure the folks who are needing this convalescent plasma who are so sick this may be their last hope we want to make sure they’re getting a good dose of this therapeutic medicine,” Prijatel said.

Blood donations are also needed since hospitals are performing certain surgeries again. Half the blood supply has already been used.

“Now that we are using more blood in our community everyday more than we are collecting we are going to get to that breaking point soon,” Prijatel said.

He said at the beginning of the pandemic there was a rush of blood donations so if you donated in March you can again in two weeks.

Just contact LifeShare about donating blood or plasma. You can help save a life.