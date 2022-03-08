SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hospitals in Shreveport and Bossier City have seen a drastic drop in the number of positive COVID cases over the past few weeks.

Hospitals are reporting cases that have gotten to single digits and even zero on some days.

“We still have some very sick folks that are in the hospital,” said CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System CEO, Dr. Steen Trawick. “But for the most part, our total numbers are down.”

Doctors say they believe the numbers are down due to a high vaccination rate in the area, and the virus has run its course through the community.

“This virus was so infectious that it worked its way through the community quite rapidly, causing a large number of infections,” said Dr. Joe Bocchini, Infectious Disease Specialist and Director of Willis Knighton children’s health services. “So, I think it just ran out of people that were not infected.”

Although doctors are seeing a downward trend in COVID cases, Bocchini says it is likely we’ll see more COVID in the future.

“The possibility of another surge with omicron or a new variant is certainly real.”

Doctors also say this downtime will give them the opportunity to do things they haven’t been able to do in a while.

“It is kind of an opportunity for us to catch up with other things, relax a little bit, and make sure we’re prepared if and when there’s a next wave,” Dr. Bocchini said.

“My hope would be that it would go away, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon and it will probably be like the flu,” said Dr. Trawick.