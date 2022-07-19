TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Parts of Northeast Texas are at extremely high risk for wildfire due to extremely hot and dry conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the region, including Bowie, Cass, Titus, and Morris County.

The warning will continue through the end of the night due to the extremely hot, windy, and dry conditions, creating an extreme risk of wildfires that have the potential to grow and spread rapidly.

The most dangerous times were Tuesday afternoon when winds were gusting up to 25 miles an hour.

During a Red Flag Warning, the NWS says to avoid any activities that could cause fire such as burning or tossing a cigarette butt.

“The extra dryness and with the wind blowing is going to increase the fire danger,” said Bowie County Emergency Management Coordinator Lance Hall. “The wind blowing like it’s blowing today, and we have lower humidity rate which is going to make the control or fires spread more rapidly and make them harder to control.”

Hall says to report any fires to your nearest department and take precautions to avoid wildfires and grassfires.

Burn bans are in effect across most of Texas and Arkansas, including all of East Texas and Southwest Arkansas, as well as parts of Northwest Louisiana.