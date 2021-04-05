Hours of operation change at Bossier City Recycling Center due to illegal dumping

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Illegal dumping has forced the City of Bossier City to change the hours of operation at the Bossier City Recycling Center.

According to the City of Bossier, the new hours at the recycling center on 3301 Old Shed Rd. will now be 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

The facility is no longer open for drive-through services after hours and on the weekends. Non-recyclable trash items were being left at the facility when city employees were not there.

Below is a picture taken by city employees of a pile of trash left at the facility.

Source: The City of Bossier

“It is a small pile compared to what workers would find on Monday mornings. The City’s litter and street crews would spend anywhere from two to three hours clearing the trash left blocking the drive-through area over the weekend,” Public Works supervisor, Dale Keeler, said in a statement Monday.

“That trash would then be placed into dumpsters that are charged to the City. As a result of the changes, the illegal dumping has been greatly reduced allowing City crews to attend to litter on the roadways and city streets.”