House catches fire for second time in less than 24 hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A house in north Shreveport has caught on fire for the second time in less than 24 hours.

The house, located on the 2900 block of Montana St., is a total loss, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.

No foul play is expected at this time, but the Shreveport Fire Inspector is investigating the scene.

The house first caught on fire Sunday night around 9:00 p.m. when a downed tree struck a power line, igniting the residence.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire Sunday night, and electricity to the house was turned off at that time.

The house reignited late Monday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. Several neighbors said they hadn’t noticed any smoke coming from the house throughout the day, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.

