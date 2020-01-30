House fire claims life of woman in SW Arkansas

HEMPSTEAD CO., Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman is dead after fire ripped through her home in southwest Arkansas Monday.

Firefighters were called to the home at 146 Hempstead 188 Rd. in Fulton just before 9:30 a.m. and arrived to find the house had already collapsed and was fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbors told Hempstead Co. Sheriff’s deputies that they heard a loud explosion, then another explosion and when they looked out the window the home was on fire.

The woman who died in the blaze has been identified as Evelyn Sampson. Authorities say she was found face down in the house near the back door.

Sampson’s son Anthony, who also lived in the home, was at work at the time of the fire.

Sampson’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification and cause of death.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.