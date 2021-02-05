House fire kills 1, injures 2 in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators believe a candle may have started a house fire that killed one person and injured two others in Natchitoches.

Crews responded to the fire around 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Berry Ave.

According to the Louisiana State Marshal’s Office, firefighters found the body of a 37-year-old woman in a bedroom. Her identity has not been released and the cause of death has not been determined.

A 34-year-old man and 16-year-old boy suffered burn injuries. The man was taken to the hospital and the teen was treated at the scene.

After an assessment of the scene, including witness statements, investigators determined the fire began in a bedroom and was caused by a candle that fell over on a bed when the person who lit the candle fell asleep.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind everyone to never leave candles unattended and to ensure that any candles in use are kept at least five feet away from combustible materials.