House fire leaves one person injured in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person was injured following a house fire Wednesday night in Caddo Parish.

The blaze broke out shortly after 6 p.m in the 8700 block of Pinehaven Dr.

According to officials with Caddo Parish Fire District Number Four, when crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the side of the home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about an hour.

One person was taken to an area hospital with minor burns.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family with immediate needs and Providence Road Baptist Church also provided a fire ministry box to the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.