House fire leaves two seriously injured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people were seriously injured following a house fire this afternoon in Shreveport.

At 2:15 p.m. Monday, Shreveport firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire in the 1500 block of Hollywood Ave.

When SFD fire crews arrived just three minutes later, they reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the residence.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, during the extinguishment of the fire, firefighters found two victims inside and successfully rescued them from the home.

The two people who were inside the home at the time of the fire were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and burns.

It took 39 firefighters 29 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The residence received heavy damage to the rear of the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

