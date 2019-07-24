House of Raeford Farms expanding Bienville Parish operations

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- House of Raeford Farms is expanding its chicken processing operations in Bienville Parish.

The company will invest at least $5.7 million in building modifications and new equipment at its hatchery in Gibsland and its processing plant in Arcadia.

The project will create 105 new direct jobs at an average annual salary of $24,000, plus benefits. House of Raeford will retain 924 existing jobs in the parish with this project. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the improvements will result in 284 new indirect jobs, for a total of 389 new jobs for Bienville Parish and the Northwest Region.

House of Raeford will invest another $40.9 million in a new feed mill in Simsboro, replacing an older company mill in Choudrant. That project will create 13 new direct jobs and will retain 36 existing jobs from the Choudrant mill.

Construction of the new feed mill in Simsboro will take 18 months to two years to complete, while improvements to the Gibsland hatchery and Arcadia processing plant will be finished earlier, the company estimates.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.