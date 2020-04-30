House of Raeford Farms to host community chicken sale in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – House of Raeford Farms will be selling 40-pound cases of their fresh premier chicken products to citizens on Thursday, April 30 at the Minden Fairgrounds.

According to the company, local government “Stay-at-Home” orders are causing consumers to stock their freezers with meat products more than normal. Because of the demand, there have been shortages of chicken occurring in the marketplace.

House of Raeford says they have decided to get creative and bring their chicken products to areas easily serviced by their locations. Refrigerated trailers that are stationed in designated areas will provide easy pickup for customers looking for everything from boneless breast and thighs to tenders and wings.

While practicing social distancing, customers will not have to leave their car because House of Raeford personnel will safely take the order, receive payment, and deliver the fresh product to the customer’s vehicle.

The location of the sale and prices are listed below:

Location:

Minden Fairgrounds, 800 Goodwill St., Minden, LA 71055 10:00 AM-1:00 PM – 40 lb Cases

Prices:

Tenders $60;

Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45;

Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $45;

Drumsticks $20;

Whole Bone-in Thighs $20

