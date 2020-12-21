Housing Authority of Shreveport receives over $100K to help families become self-sufficient

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport has been awarded over $100,000 from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development to help families become self-sufficient.

On Friday HUD Secretary Ben Carson gave $78 million to hundreds of public housing authorities across the country to help residents of public housing and voucher-assisted housing increase their earned income and reduce their dependency on public assistance and rental subsidies.

Under Secretary Carson’s leadership, more money has been allocated to the Family Self -Sufficiency Program in fiscal year 2020 than at any other point in the program’s history.

Carson said, “Putting people on the path to self-sufficiency by helping them find jobs and increase their earned income is an essential part of HUD’s mission. This funding is a good example of how federal and local partnerships work to help connect families to jobs and educational opportunities to help them become a success.”

The following public housing authorities received money from HUD:

Housing Authority of Shreveport awarded over $103,000

Housing Authority of Texarkana Texas awarded over $71,000

Ark-Tex Council of Governments in Texarkana, Texas awarded over $65,000

HUD’s Family Self -Sufficiency Program funding helps local public housing authorities to hire Service Coordinators who work directly with residents to connect them with existing programs and services in the local community.

These Service Coordinators build relationships with networks of local service providers, who provide direct assistance to FSS participants. The broad spectrum of services made possible through FSS enables participating families to find jobs, increase earned income, reduce or eliminate the need for rental and/or welfare assistance, and make progress toward achieving economic independence and self-sufficiency.

Participants in the program sign a five-year contract of participation requiring the head of the household to set specific goals and achievements allowed under the FSS Program.

To successfully graduate, the head of household must be employed and no member of the FSS family may have received cash welfare assistance for twelve months prior to program graduation.

Families in the FSS program have an interest-bearing escrow account established for them. The amount credited to the family’s escrow account is based on increases rent due to improvement in the family’s earned income during the term of the FSS contract.

Upon successful graduation, the head of household receives the escrow funds are able to apply those funds to advance their personal circumstances, including, for example, paying educational expenses or making a down-payment on a home.