How a government shutdown would effect Barksdale and VA Hospital

A political stalemate in Washington D.C. could lead to another government shutdown.



The house passes a short-term spending bill last night. Now the senate has until midnight to pass it.

Barksdale Air Force Base officials said the base would maintain military readiness but with less staff. While the local V.A. Hospital would be safe from any funding dilemmas.



If a government shutdown does occur, as it did 2013, Barksdale Air Force Base would perform what’s called an orderly transfer of business. Officials said staff would report to work and have a number of hours to basically transfer over all the functions to a essential employees.

“We’ll still going to execute the mission. We’re still going to take care of everything. There are certain functions that are considered mission essential that we would continue to run as you know military personnel still report to work and we’ll still get the mission done everyday,” said Captain Andrew Caulk, chief of public affairs Barksdale Air Force Base.



Officials with the Overton Brooks Veterans Medical Center said they would not be effected by a government shutdown because they have secured funding through advanced appropriations for three years.

“There would be no effect to our medical center that we have in Texarkana, Longview and Monroe. We would continue to provide the care to our nation’s heroes,” said Kai Mentzer, assistant director Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

Since the Overton Brooks operates as a hospital veterans will still be able to receive medical care.

Barksdale AFB officials said they will still provide the maximum amount of services they can to people during a shutdown. This includes services such as the child development care center that would remain open.