SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope House was founded by The Church of the Holy Cross in 2004, offering homeless people help meeting basic needs.

They provide shower and laundry facilities and also a place to receive mail. They help with documents needed, such as birth certificates and state-issued IDs. A clothing room is stocked with donated clothing sorted by size. According to Bobbie Malsch, who organizes the room, the most needed item is always men’s underwear of all sizes.

Hope House also teaches life skill classes. For those with pets, Nova’s Heart has an office located inside to help the homeless with food, toys, leashes, harnesses, and clothing as well as vaccinations, spaying, and neutering.

In this webisode, Lynn talks with Stacey, a formerly homeless woman who was helped by The Holy Cross Hope House and now has a roof over her head.

She gives some insight into what it’s like to be homeless and how much Hope House has helped her.

If you want more information on Hope House or volunteering or donating, click HERE.