How to download the ArkLaTexHomepage App

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and events from NBC 6, Fox 33 and KSHV 45.

Our app offers the day’s top stories at a glance, breaking news alerts you can customize so you only get notifications for the information you want. You’ll also easily find our special coverage on elections, special events, and more.

As Your Weather Authority, the ArkLaTexHomepage app also features your 7-day forecast, along with and interactive and animated radar to help you to see what is going on and what is coming up. It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the ArkLaTex.

Plus, our sports scores are updated during the games to keep you up-to-date

We strive to provide you with the best in local news and info, so check out our app and watch for updates as we make it even better.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.