How to make your New Year's resolution stick

NEW YORK, NY - Lose weight. Quit smoking. Spend less time online. Whatever you resolve to change this New Year’s Day, psychologists say you need a plan — not just a resolution.

Resolutions are never a waste of time, insists John Norcross, a psychology professor at Scranton University and author of “Changeology: 5 Steps to Realizing your Goals and Resolutions.”

