How to pay your water bill in Bossier

Bossier city residents have to take an extra step in order to pay their water bills after a recent data breach.

Mayor Lo Walker said city council discussed the data breach during their meeting Tuesday and they just want people to be aware.

Bossier City officials said the city’s online water billing system got hacked into so people need to double-check their accounts. Several people reported unauthorized charges. As of right now, you can’t pay your water bill online because the system was shut down. You need to pay in-person or over the phone or send a check.

The City said they’ve brought in cyber security experts to investigate. City Council could not comment because it’s an open investigation. There’s no word yet on getting a new payment system.

But officials said it appears it’s only effected cards used before the system was shut down and not after.