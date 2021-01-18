How to rescan to keep watching KMSS Fox 33

Repair work is underway on the KMSS Fox 33 tower. The repair work will be between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. all this week. Because of this, some viewers might not have access to KMSS during this time. After 6 p.m., it might be necessary for some viewers to rescan their televisions to be able to pick up the KMSS Fox 33 signal.

Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. No new devices, equipment, or services are needed to rescan.

There are a few steps you need to do to accomplish this:

Press menu on your remote

Select setup

Choose antenna and then channel scan or autotune and your TV will do the rest.