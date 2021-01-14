How to rescan to keep watching KTAL NBC 6

KTAL NBC 6 will be off the air Thursday night, Jan. 14, beginning around 11 p.m. for maintenance on our transmitter.

Work should not last longer than three hours. If you have an antenna, you will need to rescan your televisions to be able to watch KTAL.

Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. No new devices, equipment or services are needed to rescan.

There are a few steps you need to do to accomplish this.

Press menu on your remote

Select setup

Choose antenna and then channel scan or autotune and your TV will do the rest.

PLEASE NOTE: If you have a satellite or cable provider, you do not have to rescan your TV.