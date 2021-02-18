Volunteers helping Shreveport-area hospital staff get to work, towing stranded drivers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Getting healthcare staff to work has been a challenge for local hospitals thanks to winter weather conditions making the roads treacherous to travel, so volunteers are needed from those with four-wheel drive.

People from the community have stepped up by picking up nurses and critical care staff from their homes.

“Dozens and dozens of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, laboratory workers. All of those essential people that we need to make a hospital work. It just renews your confidence in the community,” said Willis-Knighton Health System CAO Brian Crawford.

Willis-Knighton sent out a call overnight and saw a huge response from more than 200 volunteers, including off-duty Shreveport and Bossier police officers and firefighters, military members from Barksdale, and church organizations.

More drivers are needed to pick-up staff for night and morning shifts.

“We really need your help. Willis-Knighton and the other health care institutions in the community. We’ve been here for the public through this pandemic crisis and now we need the community’s help,” Crawford said.

With the lack of water at hospitals, it’s been one challenge after another for health care workers. So a ride from someone who cares is making a difference.

“It’s a great image in the midst of a tragedy. It’s really been a bright spot for us and put a smile on our face,” Crawford said.

Willis-Knighton will continue to need volunteers with four-wheel drive. If you would like to help text Chief of Nursing Denise Jones (318) 470-5178.

Another form of community help is being seen with a dad and daughter duo named Scott and Kaeleigh Goldstein, who are helping stranded drivers and delivering groceries to people.

“We did about six, seven tows today and about seven or eight deliveries. We made an important delivery to a pregnant girl who was stuck in her house for about three days. She had no food and we made sure she was taken care of,” Scott Goldstein said.

They grabbed ropes and shovels after seeing others trying to charge stranded drivers for a tow.

“In a time like this when people aren’t working. There’s Covid. People are struggling. And people are charging for this. We got to do what we got to do to be neighborly,” Goldstein said.