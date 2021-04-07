How you can help families in Africa through a Shreveport-based outreach program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can help change the lives of people living in developing parts of the world by taking part in an annual outreach program.

This year’s Walk for Humanity is this Saturday. It’s normally a 5K walk, but this year will be held virtually.

It’s a fundraiser to help children and families in developing countries by providing clothing, hygiene items, health care, education and more.

The founder Velma Kirksey-Tarver has traveled to Africa many times to witness first-hand the dire need and how people here in Shreveport make a difference.

“The main thing is to walk and be mindful of why we’re hosting this Walk for Humanity and that it’s to support children who’ve lost their parent to AIDS, many of then who are HIV positive. We have a college program. We have a pre-school feeding program and we also have a new program for mothers who are HIV positive and are entrepreneurs who really want to help themselves. They’re not asking for a hand-out, they’re asking for a helping hand,” Kirksey-Tarver said.

You can learn more on how to sign up here.

She said also post your walking pics on social media.

“Wear your Walk for Humanity T-shirt and hashtag virtual Walk for Humanity not only for your page, but the IGO Facebook page.”

She said the fundraiser continues to grow with people from Baton Rouge to California participating, and this year people from Africa will also join.