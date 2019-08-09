How your back-to-school shopping can help local, hungry children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSM) – Stage Stores is partnering with No Kid Hungry to make sure children have access to the nutrition they need. Store Manager Sara Corken explains how your next shopping trip can help local, hungry children.

When you purchase items in the No Kid Hungry Collection, (food-themed lunch totes, water bottles and drawstring packs) Stage stores will donate 50 percent of the retail sales of each item sold to No Kid Hungry, which will fund efforts to provide meals to children in need.

There are three Stage stores in Shreveport-Bossier. Find your nearest location by visiting: www.stage.com

Here’s more information about this initiative from State Stores:

Across America, 13 million kids live with hunger, and 22 million rely on free or reduced-priced school lunches. The Stage community of stores is partnering with No Kid Hungry to ensure children have access to the nutrition they need through programs in their schools and communities such as school breakfast and summer meals.

This July, in time for back-to-school season, Stage’s Community Counts program is giving guests the opportunity to support No Kid Hungry through purchasing food-themed lunch totes, water bottles and drawstring packs that feature unique characters and fun sayings kids will love and parents will approve.

Stage Stores will donate percent of the retail sales of each item sold to No Kid Hungry, which will fund efforts to provide meals to children in need. Stage also will donate a dollar for each social media post mentioning #fuelkidsfutures and invites guests to share favorite meals that fuel their day or their child’s day. With as little as $5, No Kid Hungry can provide up to 50 meals for a child.

